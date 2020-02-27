Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $203,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martin Daniel Hull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

PLUG opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 505,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 109,732 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

