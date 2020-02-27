Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,655,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $648,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.58.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.