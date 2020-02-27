Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,400,628.13 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,400,628.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,803,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,935,561.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $155.13 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

