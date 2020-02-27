Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,843,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 361,308 shares in the company, valued at $66,617,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $164.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

