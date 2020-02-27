Insider Selling: Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells 67,733 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,487,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MC opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 486,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 456,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 423,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 180,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

