Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells $413,191.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
