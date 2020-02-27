Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells $413,191.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

