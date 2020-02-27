Insider Selling: LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $25,725.18 in Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Agnes Wilderotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 279.94% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

