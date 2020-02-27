Insider Selling: Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Sells £254,500 in Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £254,500 ($334,780.32).

Christopher Munro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £254,500 ($334,780.32).

LON IHP opened at GBX 505 ($6.64) on Thursday. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 519 ($6.83). The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 488.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 418.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on IHP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

