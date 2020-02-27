Insider Selling: Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Sells £1,757,000 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £1,757,000 ($2,311,233.89).

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greencore Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 191.25 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of £390.40 ($513.55). The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254.29 ($3.34).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.