Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Sells $12,100.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Eric Siebert sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $12,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Siebert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Eric Siebert sold 1,900 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $20,938.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $119,330.54.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.77 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 4.05. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 74,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

