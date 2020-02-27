Insider Selling: Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) COO Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Denny’s Corp has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.08.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 206.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

