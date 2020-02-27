Insider Selling: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CEO Sells $1,556,700.00 in Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,556,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSGS opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 29.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

