Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells 48,669 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

