Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Sells 589 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAT opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

