Insider Selling: Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackline stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.76 and a beta of 0.73. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackline by 9.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 799.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,621 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Blackline by 56.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

