Insider Selling: Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) Insider Sells A$723,400.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) insider Matthew Spencer sold 200,000 shares of Baby Bunting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.62 ($2.57), for a total value of A$723,400.00 ($513,049.65).

Shares of BBN opened at A$3.03 ($2.15) on Thursday. Baby Bunting Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of A$4.03 ($2.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.46 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92.

Get Baby Bunting Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, Manchester, and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.