Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Sells $1,775,250.00 in Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M. Andrew Wade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, M. Andrew Wade sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, M. Andrew Wade sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00.

ATRC stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AtriCure Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,799,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after buying an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 860,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,916,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 651,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

