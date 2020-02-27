Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases 54 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart purchased 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($181.14).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Alan Stewart purchased 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £136.95 ($180.15).

On Friday, November 29th, Alan Stewart purchased 59 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £138.65 ($182.39).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 241.40 ($3.18) on Thursday. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

