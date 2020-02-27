Insider Buying: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Insider Purchases $66,186.45 in Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) insider Mfp Partners Lp acquired 22,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. Analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SANW. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

