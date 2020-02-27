Insider Buying: Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Purchases $2,016,030.00 in Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00.
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.83. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.
