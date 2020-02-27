Insider Buying: Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Purchases $2,016,030.00 in Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.83. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.