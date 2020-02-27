Insider Buying: PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Director Buys $99,715.00 in Stock

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after acquiring an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth about $14,716,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 482,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 256,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

