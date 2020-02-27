Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Purchases $204,544.20 in Stock

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson purchased 18,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $204,544.20.

Shares of BSBK opened at $10.51 on Thursday. PCSB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $11.97.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

About PCSB Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.