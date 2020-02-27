Insider Buying: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Purchases $71,900.00 in Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00.

Douglas James Suttles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Douglas James Suttles bought 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

NYSE OVV opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

