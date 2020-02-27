Insider Buying: NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) CEO Buys $56,000.00 in Stock

NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) CEO Mark A. Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

NIOBF stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. NioCorp Developments Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

