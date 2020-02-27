Insider Buying: NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) CEO Buys $56,000.00 in Stock

NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) CEO Mark A. Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

NIOBF stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. NioCorp Developments Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.