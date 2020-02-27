Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Director Buys $250,272.00 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $250,272.00.

NASDAQ NREF opened at $19.04 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $19.50.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.