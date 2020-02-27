Insider Buying: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny acquired 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VIVO stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.44. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,286,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,248,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 186,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.