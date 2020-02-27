Insider Buying: Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Christopher P. Mottern acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $13,520.00.
Shares of FARM stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Farmer Bros Co has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
About Farmer Bros
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
