Insider Buying: Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Christopher P. Mottern acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $13,520.00.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Farmer Bros Co has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 767.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Farmer Bros by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Farmer Bros by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,933,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 159,990 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 377,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

