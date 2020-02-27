Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) insider Matthew Tarnowski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Signition LP acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 398.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

