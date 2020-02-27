Insider Buying: DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Buys $471,421.92 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 103,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $471,421.92. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,829 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $8,340.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 52,865 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $243,179.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 7,879 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $34,431.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $4.92 on Thursday. DLH Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DLH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

