Insider Buying: Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CEO Acquires $1,952,693.60 in Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BG opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

