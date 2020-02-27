Insider Buying: Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CFO Purchases $98,930.00 in Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CFO Doug S. Aron bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Archrock Inc has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 841,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,572,000 after acquiring an additional 313,116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,430,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,432,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 244,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

