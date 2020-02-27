Insider Buying: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Acquires C$69,946.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,827,183.30.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Jean Robitaille bought 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$68.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion and a PE ratio of 34.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$53.23 and a 52 week high of C$86.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

