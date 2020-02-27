Indus (ETR:INH) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Indus (ETR:INH) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INH. Warburg Research set a €42.30 ($49.19) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Indus alerts:

Indus stock opened at €34.15 ($39.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.56, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Indus has a 1-year low of €31.30 ($36.40) and a 1-year high of €47.60 ($55.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $834.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is €38.06 and its 200 day moving average is €37.08.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.