Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

IBCP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. 1,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,110. The firm has a market cap of $467.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.