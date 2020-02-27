Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ICD opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

