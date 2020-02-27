Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMMU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Immunomedics has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.