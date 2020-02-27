Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMMU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.
NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Immunomedics has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.
Immunomedics Company Profile
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
