IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.