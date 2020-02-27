Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.69. 42,217,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,294.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

