Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Buys $111,809.67 in Stock

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 23,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $111,809.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 5,836 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $28,888.20.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $884,541.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.