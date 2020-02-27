Ian Fier Sells 15,931 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $531,617.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at $484,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Ian Fier sold 213 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $6,709.50.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Ian Fier sold 860 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNTA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.