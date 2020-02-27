I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $37,880,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 894,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,892,599.68. Insiders have purchased 2,294,736 shares of company stock worth $86,972,600 in the last ninety days.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

