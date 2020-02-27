I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.
About I-Mab
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.