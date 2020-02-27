Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Huron Consulting Group worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

HURN traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.51. 5,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.01.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

