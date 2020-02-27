Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on April 15th

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HOTC opened at GBX 406.50 ($5.35) on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 527 ($6.93). The company has a market capitalization of $470.02 million and a P/E ratio of 42.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 455.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 418.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hotel Chocolat Group will post 710.0000033 EPS for the current year.

HOTC has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total value of £85,134 ($111,988.95).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

