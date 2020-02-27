Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

