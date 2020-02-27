Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $255.00 at Cfra

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by Cfra from $230.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Home Depot stock opened at $235.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.15. The company has a market cap of $258.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

