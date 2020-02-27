Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:HT opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,146 shares of company stock worth $162,744 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

