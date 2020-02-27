Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 897,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,370. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

