Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 56.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.