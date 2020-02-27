HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMAB. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 18.72. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

